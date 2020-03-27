Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) shares are -28.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.42% or $1.95 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.91% and -19.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the NRG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Vertical Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the NRG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.45. The forecasts give the NRG Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.65% or 31.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.10% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.19, up 7.40% from $3.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $1.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 88 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 948,281 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 667,201. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 888,654 and 567,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

Curci Brian, a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 18,500 shares worth $698560.0 at $37.76 per share on Jan 06. The Exec VP, Retail had earlier sold another 52,500 NRG shares valued at $1.98 million on Jan 06. The shares were sold at $37.77 per share. Gaudette Robert J (Senior VP, Business Solutions) sold 37,272 shares at $37.76 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $1.41 million while Gaudette Robert J, (Senior VP, Business Solutions) sold 2,992 shares on Jan 03 for $115401.0 with each share fetching $38.57.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.70 with a market cap of $138.25M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Senseonics Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 295,326 shares. Insider sales totaled 160,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.5M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.60% with a share float percentage of 153.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.