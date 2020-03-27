Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Vale S.A. (VALE), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares are -36.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.48% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.88% and -18.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Citigroup recommended the VALE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the VALE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.20. The forecasts give the Vale S.A. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.78% or 22.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -131.60% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, down -5.60% from $1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.44 for the next year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), on the other hand, is trading around $17.06 with a market cap of $3.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 33,728,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 124,790,438 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 141.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 72.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.40% with a share float percentage of 53.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company.