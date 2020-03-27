Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: WestRock Company (WRK), PVH Corp. (PVH)

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) shares are -33.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.74% or $2.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.04% down YTD and -33.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.84% and -18.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the WRK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WRK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.92. The forecasts give the WestRock Company stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.88% or -5.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.70% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.22, down -1.10% from $3.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.74 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 793,295 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 589,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 319,293 and 76,810 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dickson Ward H., a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 585 shares worth $20147.0 at $34.44 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier bought another 100 WRK shares valued at $2242.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $22.42 per share. Nevels James E (Director) bought 100 shares at $40.75 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $4075.0 while Nevels James E, (Director) bought 100 shares on Jan 14 for $4274.0 with each share fetching $42.74.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), on the other hand, is trading around $39.03 with a market cap of $2.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $90.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PVH Corp. (PVH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PVH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.14 billion. This represented a 56.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.59 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.82 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.02 billion from $13.82 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $431.8 million, significantly higher than the $305.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $198.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at PVH Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 93 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 765.33k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 71.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PVH Corp. having a total of 676 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.51 million shares worth more than $894.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $861.4 million and represent 11.23% of shares outstanding.