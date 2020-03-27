Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Americold Realty Trust (COLD), CubeSmart (CUBE)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares are -5.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.62% or $1.15 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.32% and 1.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the COLD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the COLD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.00. The forecasts give the Americold Realty Trust stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 19.61% or -3.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -41.20% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.53, up 46.50% from $0.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 426,125 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 200,321. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 160,125 and 46,226 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 1,400 COLD shares valued at $47054.0 on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $33.61 per share.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), on the other hand, is trading around $25.50 with a market cap of $5.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at CubeSmart over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 116,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,842 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 292.31k shares after the latest sales, with 66.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.36% with a share float percentage of 192.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CubeSmart having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.19 million shares worth more than $887.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 19.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $615.33 million and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.