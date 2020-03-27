Stocks that are not receiving major attention: ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares are -41.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.53% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.94% and -34.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 01, 2019, Needham recommended the ANGI stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.95. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.7.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 19.50% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 231 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,822,250 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,254,945. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 384,649 and 393,269 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hicks Bowman Angela R., a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $83300.0 at $8.33 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 ANGI shares valued at $25000.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $5.00 per share. Cohen Jamie (CFO) sold 4,474 shares at $8.18 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $36597.0 while Hicks Bowman Angela R., (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Jan 15 for $92300.0 with each share fetching $9.23.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), on the other hand, is trading around $6.04 with a market cap of $626.89M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Upwork Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 1,243,880 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,874,835 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.48M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.80% with a share float percentage of 103.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upwork Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldfarb Andrew P with over 7.05 million shares worth more than $75.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldfarb Andrew P held 6.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.06 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.