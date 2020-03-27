Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV), Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares are -10.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.14% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.62% and 5.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CORV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 11, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CORV stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.08. The forecasts give the Correvio Pharma Corp. stock a price target range of $1.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.42. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.86% or 11.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.30% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.79, up 13.30% from -$0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), on the other hand, is trading around $14.11 with a market cap of $836.16M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -76.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Rite Aid Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 144,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 53.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rite Aid Corporation having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company.