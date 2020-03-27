Stocks that are not receiving major attention: GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares are -13.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.90% or $1.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.31% and -18.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2018, Citigroup recommended the GDDY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Rosenblatt had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GDDY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.92. The forecasts give the GoDaddy Inc. stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.7% or 5.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.01, up 9.90% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 754,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 352,966. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,166 and 142,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Winborne Raymond E Jr, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 2,305 shares worth $158815.0 at $68.90 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 661 GDDY shares valued at $40486.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $61.25 per share. Low Ah Kee Andrew (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,041 shares at $68.90 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $278425.0 while Carroll James M., (Chief PFM & GLOB Officer) sold 8,715 shares on Mar 03 for $600464.0 with each share fetching $68.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), on the other hand, is trading around $11.92 with a market cap of $1.36B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 4,310,711 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,346 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 26.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taylor Morrison Home Corporation having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.25 million shares worth more than $217.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.22 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.