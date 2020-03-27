News

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Western Digital Corporation (WDC), IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)

By Richard Addington

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are -30.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.39% or $2.66 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 41.32% and -25.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the WDC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $44.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.31. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.96.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.94, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.19, up 1.20% from $4.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $1.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 642,605 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 288,696. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 216,980 and 58,832 in purchases and sales respectively.

RAY MICHAEL CHARLES, a EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec at the company, sold 4,387 shares worth $302703.0 at $69.00 per share on Feb 04. The President and COO had earlier sold another 200 WDC shares valued at $14032.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $70.16 per share. CORDANO MICHAEL D (President and COO) sold 10,015 shares at $66.26 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $663640.0 while CORDANO MICHAEL D, (President and COO) sold 14,706 shares on Jan 23 for $1.04 million with each share fetching $70.80.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.56 with a market cap of $1.20B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.80% with a share float percentage of 467.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 55.32 million shares worth more than $206.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the investment firm holding over 49.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.31 million and represent 10.62% of shares outstanding.

News

Volatility Returns To NetApp Inc. (NTAP), General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Andrew Francis - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are -31.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.63% or $4.76 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Investors have great interest in AMETEK Inc. (AME), American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

Richard Addington - 0
AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) shares are -27.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.99% or $1.41 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) And TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Sue Brooks - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares are -43.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.00% or $0.38 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Which institution holds the most shares in Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) is -38.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.41 and a high of...
Read more

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares are -58.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.79% or -$0.91 lower in the...
Read more

Recent

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Vs. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): Updated Outlook

News Richard Addington - 0
Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares are -93.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.55% or -$0.04 lower in the...
Read more

Well positioned to deliver growth? – United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are -22.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.56% or -$1.45 lower in the...
Read more

Dissecting AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is -16.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.66 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us