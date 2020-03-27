Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares are -25.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.69% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.69% and -48.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the BE stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.08. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.64.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2,900.00% in the current quarter to -$0.37, down from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.55, up 11.30% from -$1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,284,580 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,110,590. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 464,737 and 792,790 in purchases and sales respectively.

PILLAI HARI, a EVP of CIG at the company, sold 10,383 shares worth $150554.0 at $14.50 per share on Feb 20. The EVP of Engineering and CTO had earlier sold another 7,106 BE shares valued at $93609.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $13.17 per share. Venkataraman Swaminathan (EVP of Engineering and CTO) sold 6,156 shares at $11.46 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $70550.0 while SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, (EVP, GC & Secretary) sold 3,146 shares on Feb 18 for $36092.0 with each share fetching $11.47.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.96 with a market cap of $8.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.11% with a share float percentage of 997.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial N.V. having a total of 455 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 45.03 million shares worth more than $495.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 32.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.56 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.