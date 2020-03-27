Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Gartner Inc. (IT), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) shares are -31.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.40% or $14.81 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.09% and -24.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Jefferies recommended the IT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on December 17, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the IT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $105.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.78. The forecasts give the Gartner Inc. stock a price target range of $171.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.53% or -16.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 45.70% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.53, up 3.70% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $1.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 110 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 97 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 422,578 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 321,216. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 230,570 and 110,617 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dawkins Alwyn, a EVP, Conferences at the company, sold 1,725 shares worth $226700.0 at $131.42 per share on Mar 03. The EVP, Conferences had earlier bought another 1,725 IT shares valued at $216488.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $125.50 per share. Dawkins Alwyn (EVP, Conferences) sold 409 shares at $154.55 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $63211.0 while Dawkins Alwyn, (EVP, Conferences) sold 1,500 shares on Feb 18 for $229215.0 with each share fetching $152.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), on the other hand, is trading around $86.14 with a market cap of $19.07B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 629,077 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,274 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 584.5k shares after the latest sales, with -552.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 220.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 1,007 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.