Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares are -30.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.41% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +81.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.93% down YTD and -35.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 53.25% and -23.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the IMGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the IMGN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.70. The forecasts give the ImmunoGen Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.5% or 11.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 160.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.68, down -24.00% from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 35,110 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 130,454. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,424 and 130,454 in purchases and sales respectively.

Berkenblit Anna, a SVP & Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 25,803 shares worth $128757.0 at $4.99 per share on Feb 24. The SVP, Technical Operations had earlier sold another 16,790 IMGN shares valued at $83782.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $4.99 per share. Enyedy Mark J (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,222 shares at $4.99 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $275558.0 while BARROWS CRAIG, (Executive VP, General Counsel) sold 16,492 shares on Feb 24 for $82295.0 with each share fetching $4.99.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.50 with a market cap of $1.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $103.27 million. This represented a 61.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $268.54 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $616.98 million, significantly higher than the $472.82 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $266.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Uniti Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 356,975 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,832 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.28M shares after the latest sales, with 41.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 183.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uniti Group Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company.