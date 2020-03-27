Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are -23.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.93% or $7.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.29% and -10.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the SWKS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Argus had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SWKS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $92.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.28. The forecasts give the Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $83.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.89% or -12.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.34, down from the $1.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.2, down -0.10% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $1.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 101 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 537,314 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 571,211. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 44,482 and 50,482 in purchases and sales respectively.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, a SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $124010.0 at $124.01 per share on Jan 21. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 11,922 SWKS shares valued at $1.41 million on Jan 27. The shares were sold at $117.88 per share. ALDRICH DAVID J (Director) sold 7,560 shares at $120.01 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $907286.0 while ALDRICH DAVID J, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Dec 27 for $3.64 million with each share fetching $121.49.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.80 with a market cap of $1.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Paramount Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 176,726 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,363 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 33.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 193.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Group Inc. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.6 million shares worth more than $398.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 19.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.76 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.