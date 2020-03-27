Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) shares are -27.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.04% or $6.49 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.45% down YTD and -27.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.64% and -23.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the TRV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 24, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TRV stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $98.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $135.50. The forecasts give the The Travelers Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $160.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $111.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.33% or 11.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $2.76, down from the $2.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.16, up 5.20% from $9.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.68 and $2.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 408,460 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 360,032. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 140,679 and 86,029 in purchases and sales respectively.

Toczydlowski Gregory C, a EVP & President, Business Ins. at the company, sold 5,365 shares worth $722510.0 at $134.67 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier bought another 670 TRV shares valued at $79422.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $118.54 per share. Klein Michael Frederick (EVP & President, Personal Ins.) sold 4,983 shares at $134.68 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $671096.0 while HEYMAN WILLIAM H, (Vice Chairman) sold 7,041 shares on Feb 21 for $951943.0 with each share fetching $135.20.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), on the other hand, is trading around $27.72 with a market cap of $4.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.0 million. This represented a 97.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.43 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.68 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.66 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Athene Holding Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.38M shares after the latest sales, with 107.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 127.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athene Holding Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.91 million shares worth more than $654.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 12.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $600.21 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.