Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) shares are -39.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.16% or $0.56 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.26% and -33.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2019, Seaport Global Securities recommended the WY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on April 05, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $18.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.97.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.64, up 4.30% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 346,080 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 80,253. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 298,061 and 71,131 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wold David M, a VP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $35900.0 at $17.95 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 WY shares valued at $89800.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $17.96 per share. Wold David M (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought 1,000 shares at $25.19 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $25190.0 while Hagen Russell S, (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 20,800 shares on Feb 04 for $588024.0 with each share fetching $28.27.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $95.01M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at QEP Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 2,105,873 shares. Insider sales totaled 435,573 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.65M shares after the latest sales, with 90.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 232.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QEP Resources Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.04 million shares worth more than $171.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 25.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.72 million and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.