Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares are -87.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.79% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -86.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.09% and -57.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Barclays recommended the WLL stock is a Underweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 25, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WLL stock is a “Hold. 7 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 80.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.30% in the current quarter to -$0.59, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.55, down -19.50% from -$0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.67 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 72,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 112,879 and 37,565 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 WLL shares valued at $1145.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $1.15 per share.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.55 with a market cap of $1.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Fitbit Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 60 times and accounting for 4,238,308 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,362,235 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.35M shares after the latest sales, with -209.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 232.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fitbit Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares worth more than $141.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.19 million and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.