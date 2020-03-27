Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Datadog Inc. (DDOG), Cigna Corporation (CI)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are -9.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.81% or $0.61 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.56% down YTD and -7.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.63% and -21.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Needham recommended the DDOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DDOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.56. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.79.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, up 47.30% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,356,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,092,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,308 and 12,690,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Callahan Michael James, a Director at the company, sold 18,000 shares worth $622721.0 at $34.60 per share on Mar 24. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 35,000 DDOG shares valued at $1.26 million on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $36.08 per share. OBSTLER DAVID M (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares at $34.59 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $518881.0 while Fougere Dan, (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 270,000 shares on Mar 23 for $8.67 million with each share fetching $32.11.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), on the other hand, is trading around $169.54 with a market cap of $62.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $249.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $18.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Cigna Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 167,811 shares. Insider sales totaled 150,516 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.61M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 366.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cigna Corporation having a total of 1,556 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.67 million shares worth more than $5.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.3 billion and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.