Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares are -56.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.94% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +66.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.04% down YTD and -59.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 46.00% and -45.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the HA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the HA stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.14. The forecasts give the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.33% or -40.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to -$0.25, down from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, down -16.00% from $4.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$4.24 and $1.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,575 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 27,834. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 166,945 and 26,631 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 1,203 HA shares valued at $30430.0 on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $25.30 per share.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), on the other hand, is trading around $37.04 with a market cap of $6.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.89 million. This represented a 98.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $460.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $662.54 million, significantly lower than the $802.64 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$220.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Vornado Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 4,255 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,255 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.12M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 174.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vornado Realty Trust having a total of 698 institutions that hold shares in the company.