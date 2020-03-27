Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Huntsman Corporation (HUN), Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) shares are -35.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.96% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.33% and -15.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the HUN stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 26, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the HUN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.31. The forecasts give the Huntsman Corporation stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.03% or -11.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.45, down -2.90% from $1.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 909,895 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 329,218. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 817,673 and 273,610 in purchases and sales respectively.

STRYKER DAVID M, a Exec VP, GC and Sec at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $37500.0 at $15.00 per share on Mar 12. The CEO Asia Pacific and Div Pres had earlier bought another 2,000 HUN shares valued at $29000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $14.50 per share. Huntsman Peter R (Chairman, President & CEO) bought 5,000 shares at $14.73 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $73647.0 while Hankins Anthony P, (CEO Asia Pacific and Div Pres) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 11 for $32358.0 with each share fetching $16.18.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), on the other hand, is trading around $160.88 with a market cap of $35.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $216.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Autodesk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 111,599 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,921 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 338.06k shares after the latest sales, with 46.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.90% with a share float percentage of 217.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autodesk Inc. having a total of 1,112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.24 million shares worth more than $3.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.21 billion and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.