Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Sasol Limited (SSL), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares are -90.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.01% or $0.47 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +67.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -90.75% down YTD and -90.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.97% and -83.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the SSL stock is a Buy, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 12, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the SSL stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.00. The forecasts give the Sasol Limited stock a price target range of $25.76 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.42. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.89% or 13.64%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $182.51M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $537.83 million. This represented a 24.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $715.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.77 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.76 billion from $7.27 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $16.51 million while total current assets were at $1.25 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $684.56 million, significantly higher than the $325.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $256.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Nabors Industries Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 4,185,423 shares. Insider sales totaled 921,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.24M shares after the latest sales, with 17.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 380.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabors Industries Ltd. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company.