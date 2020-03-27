Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), Waste Management Inc. (WM)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) shares are -19.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.99% or $0.64 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.68% and -10.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the TGNA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 12, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TGNA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.63. The forecasts give the TEGNA Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.82% or 20.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.27, up 29.20% from $1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 555,696 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,751. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 443,778 and 197,789 in purchases and sales respectively.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), on the other hand, is trading around $97.68 with a market cap of $42.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $116.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Waste Management Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 353,364 shares. Insider sales totaled 301,140 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.45M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.20% with a share float percentage of 423.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waste Management Inc. having a total of 1,759 institutions that hold shares in the company.