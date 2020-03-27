Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Teradyne Inc. (TER), WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares are -15.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.03% or $3.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.50% down YTD and -16.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.36% and -6.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Cowen recommended the TER stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $57.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.94. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.93.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.40% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.09, up 9.70% from $2.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 333,102 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 443,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 271,824 and 238,772 in purchases and sales respectively.

Smith Gregory Stephen, a President, Semiconductor Test at the company, sold 6,304 shares worth $443788.0 at $70.40 per share on Feb 04. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 69,276 TER shares valued at $4.85 million on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $70.05 per share. Smith Gregory Stephen (President, Semiconductor Test) sold 7,955 shares at $66.01 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $525110.0 while Gray Charles Jeffrey, (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) sold 19,589 shares on Jan 30 for $1.38 million with each share fetching $70.32.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), on the other hand, is trading around $134.99 with a market cap of $6.92B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $163.6 million. This represented a 78.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $777.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.04 billion from $3.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $67.6 million while total current assets were at $1.91 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $439.9 million, significantly lower than the $468.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $286.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at WABCO Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 57,512 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,979 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 327.62k shares after the latest sales, with 22.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.31% with a share float percentage of 50.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WABCO Holdings Inc. having a total of 492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.72 million shares worth more than $640.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $500.2 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.