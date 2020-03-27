Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), Wayfair Inc. (W)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares are -54.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.92% or $2.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +127.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.16% down YTD and -54.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 49.64% and -47.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, Pivotal Research Group recommended the USFD stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 03, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $18.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.17. The forecasts give the US Foods Holding Corp. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.08% or 36.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.39, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.38, up 7.80% from $2.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,246,437 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 412,296. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 747,399 and 31,936 in purchases and sales respectively.

Satriano Pietro, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 184,666 shares worth $7.24 million at $39.23 per share on Nov 08. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 26,940 USFD shares valued at $1.09 million on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $40.57 per share. Satriano Pietro (Chairman & CEO) sold 66,451 shares at $40.15 per share on Nov 07 for a total of $2.67 million while Rohland Keith D., (Chief Information Officer) sold 62,780 shares on Jun 14 for $2.3 million with each share fetching $36.60.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), on the other hand, is trading around $55.08 with a market cap of $5.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wayfair Inc. (W) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

W’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $882.91 million. This represented a 65.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.53 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.56 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.95 billion from $3.01 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $404.25 million while total current assets were at $1.38 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$196.82 million, significantly lower than the $84.86 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$468.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Wayfair Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 1,392,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,061,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.76M shares after the latest sales, with 26.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 63.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wayfair Inc. having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.86 million shares worth more than $890.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $632.59 million and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.