Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Walmart Inc. (WMT), Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares are -7.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.38% or $0.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.06% and -3.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the WMT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Initiated the stock as a Underperform on March 26, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the WMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $109.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $128.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.50% in the current quarter to $1.16, up from the $1.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.11, up 3.10% from $4.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.26 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 119 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,246,125,790 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 866,166,213. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,245,934,408 and 830,880,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biggs M. Brett, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 16,205 shares worth $1.85 million at $114.39 per share on Feb 26. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 85,000 WMT shares valued at $9.98 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $117.41 per share. Furner John R. (Executive Vice President) sold 50,000 shares at $116.50 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $5.83 million while Lore Marc E., (Executive Vice President) sold 85,000 shares on Feb 07 for $9.89 million with each share fetching $116.38.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), on the other hand, is trading around $2.20 with a market cap of $3.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 32.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.50% with a share float percentage of 1.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 104.67 million shares worth more than $512.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 39.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 23.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.76 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.