Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Vs. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Which Is Riskier?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) shares are -26.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.84% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.66% and -15.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2016, Citigroup recommended the SMFG stock is a Sell, while earlier, Macquarie had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 25, 2016. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.77. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.04.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), on the other hand, is trading around $44.51 with a market cap of $10.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $71.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 620,245 shares. Insider sales totaled 599,374 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.29M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.30% with a share float percentage of 224.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 656 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.29 million shares worth more than $1.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 billion and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.