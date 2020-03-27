Summarizing The Case For Copart Inc. (CPRT), American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares are -20.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.35% or $0.97 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.67% and -17.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the CPRT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Northcoast had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CPRT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $99.25. The forecasts give the Copart Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $76.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.04% or 4.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.50% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.68, up 12.60% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.26 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,422,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,187,916. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 320,000 and 811,772 in purchases and sales respectively.

Englander Daniel J, a Director at the company, sold 59,808 shares worth $3.6 million at $60.25 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier sold another 70,428 CPRT shares valued at $4.23 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $60.05 per share. Englander Daniel J (Director) sold 50,000 shares at $71.12 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $3.56 million while Englander Daniel J, (Director) sold 20,192 shares on Mar 18 for $1.26 million with each share fetching $62.33.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), on the other hand, is trading around $29.84 with a market cap of $4.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at American Campus Communities Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 264,044 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 33.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.60% with a share float percentage of 136.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Campus Communities Inc. having a total of 447 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.15 million shares worth more than $958.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $803.34 million and represent 12.30% of shares outstanding.