Summarizing The Case For Dominion Energy Inc. (D), MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) shares are -12.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.57% or $5.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -10.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.82% and -16.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the D stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 20, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the D stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.73. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.43.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $1.13, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.39, up 12.10% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $1.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 211,681 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,261. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 156,975 and 74,244 in purchases and sales respectively.

Leopold Diane, a EVP & CEO Gas Infrastructure at the company, sold 11,500 shares worth $948505.0 at $82.48 per share on Nov 05. The EVP & CEO Gas Infrastructure had earlier sold another 1,448 D shares valued at $117410.0 on Nov 06. The shares were sold at $81.10 per share.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), on the other hand, is trading around $22.36 with a market cap of $8.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at MGM Growth Properties LLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 32,352 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,255 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 478.05k shares after the latest sales, with 7.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 395.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Growth Properties LLC having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 11.1 million shares worth more than $343.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 6.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $209.95 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.