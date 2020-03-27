Summarizing The Case For NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are 27.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.70% or $0.84 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 26.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.36% and -2.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Barclays recommended the NLOK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $18.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.64. The forecasts give the NortonLifeLock Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.57% or -33.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 212.50% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, down -48.00% from $0.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 142 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,871,521 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,059,899. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,785 and 2,586 in purchases and sales respectively.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.81 with a market cap of $1.06B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Equitrans Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 147,585 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,585 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.77M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 202.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 394 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 28.71 million shares worth more than $383.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.99 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.