Summarizing The Case For Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) shares are -48.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.07% or $2.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.32% and -46.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 21, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the STWD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 02, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the STWD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.50. The forecasts give the Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.19% or 48.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.30% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.11, up 1.70% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,671,056 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 279,044. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 822,355 and 84,161 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dishner Jeffrey G., a Director at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $465000.0 at $18.60 per share on Mar 13. The CEO, Chairman of Board had earlier bought another 218,000 STWD shares valued at $2.01 million on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $9.21 per share. Paniry Rina (Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,000 shares at $24.01 per share on Sep 09 for a total of $312130.0 while DiModica Jeffrey F., (President) sold 30,000 shares on Sep 06 for $712200.0 with each share fetching $23.74.

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.35 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at WPX Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 1,796,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 528,747 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.79M shares after the latest sales, with 44.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WPX Energy Inc. having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.78 million shares worth more than $532.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 37.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $513.71 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.