Summarizing The Case For Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares are 90.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.24% or $17.39 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +96.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.58% down YTD and 93.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.23% and 36.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the TDOC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $159.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $127.60. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -25.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.20% in the current quarter to -$0.36, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, up 30.60% from -$1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 103 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 459,813 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 370,910. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 144,044 and 72,008 in purchases and sales respectively.

Levy Lewis, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 1,982 shares worth $250743.0 at $126.51 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 3,565 TDOC shares valued at $456320.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $128.00 per share. Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares at $102.69 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $207947.0 while Levy Lewis, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares on Jan 02 for $170100.0 with each share fetching $84.00.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), on the other hand, is trading around $137.40 with a market cap of $97.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $178.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Honeywell International Inc. (HON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HON’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.47 billion. This represented a 84.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.5 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $58.68 billion from $60.1 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.35 billion while total current assets were at $24.3 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.9 billion, significantly higher than the $6.43 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Honeywell International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 398,185 shares. Insider sales totaled 227,691 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.23M shares after the latest sales, with 48.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.50% with a share float percentage of 706.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Honeywell International Inc. having a total of 2,494 institutions that hold shares in the company.