Summarizing The Case For The Southern Company (SO), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) shares are -13.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.97% or $5.0 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.33% and -16.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 22, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the SO stock is a In-line, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 17, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the SO stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.26.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.17, up 3.50% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.72 and $0.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 88 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 100 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,600,603 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,957,797. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 864,587 and 479,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuczynski Stephen E, a Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $128640.0 at $64.32 per share on Mar 03. The EVP & Pres. External Affairs had earlier sold another 9,843 SO shares valued at $669226.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $67.99 per share. Wilson Anthony L (Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power) sold 9,610 shares at $69.12 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $664243.0 while Kuczynski Stephen E, (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 03 for $141340.0 with each share fetching $70.67.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), on the other hand, is trading around $167.35 with a market cap of $125.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $224.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at McDonald’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 76,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,715 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.72k shares after the latest sales, with 7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.10% with a share float percentage of 744.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McDonald’s Corporation having a total of 2,814 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.68 million shares worth more than $13.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.58 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.