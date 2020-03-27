Summarizing The Case For Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares are -6.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.33% or $0.59 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.21% down YTD and -6.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.60% and 3.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, Jefferies recommended the YUMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the YUMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.99. The forecasts give the Yum China Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $57.87 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.15% or -13.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.60% in the current quarter to -$0.3, down from the $0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.56, down -9.40% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 352,820 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 253,861. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yuen Aiken, a Chief People Officer at the company, sold 2,081 shares worth $91628.0 at $44.03 per share on Nov 27. The Chief Development Officer had earlier sold another 15,683 YUMC shares valued at $705735.0 on Dec 06. The shares were sold at $45.00 per share. Ai Angela (Chief Development Officer) sold 13,477 shares at $44.74 per share on Aug 29 for a total of $602907.0 while Pant Muktesh, (Director) sold 88,184 shares on Jun 20 for $4.04 million with each share fetching $45.76.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), on the other hand, is trading around $40.65 with a market cap of $13.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.07 billion. This represented a 84.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.12 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.2 billion from $15.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.22 billion, significantly higher than the $1.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $929.87 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at CBRE Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 456,828 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,773 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.52M shares after the latest sales, with 23.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.40% with a share float percentage of 332.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBRE Group Inc. having a total of 930 institutions that hold shares in the company.