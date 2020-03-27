Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) stock Surged by 1.74 yesterday

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is -43.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $36.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.42% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.16, the stock is -13.39% and -35.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -41.43% off its SMA200. TPR registered -53.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.15.

The stock witnessed a -35.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.31%, and is 19.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.69% over the week and 12.00% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $6.02B in sales. and $6.02B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.24 and Fwd P/E is 6.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.31% and -57.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Analyst Forecasts

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

817 institutions hold shares in Tapestry Inc. (TPR), with 855.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 91.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.14M, and float is at 275.17M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 91.37% of the Float.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Tapestry Inc. (TPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunn Sarah, the company’s Global Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Dunn Sarah sold 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $26.78 per share for a total of $856960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62131.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 6.19% up over the past 12 months. Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is -73.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.3% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.