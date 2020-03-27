Markets

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

By Sue Brooks

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is -31.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $14.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $9.80, the stock is -12.09% and -22.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -25.10% off its SMA200. VIV registered -13.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.12.

The stock witnessed a -19.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.31%, and is -15.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has around 32793 employees, a market worth around $15.06B and $8.67B in sales. and $8.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.90 and Fwd P/E is 10.46. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.89% and -33.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analyst Forecasts

Telefonica Brasil S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $2.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), with institutional investors hold 14.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 446.72M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 14.64% of the Float.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV): Who are the competitors?

TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) is -6.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.29% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.

