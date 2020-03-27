The decline in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is -19.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.85 and a high of $73.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.53%.

Currently trading at $53.56, the stock is -2.56% and -16.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.24 million and changing 7.06% at the moment leaves the stock -18.13% off its SMA200. HSIC registered -8.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.01.

The stock witnessed a -15.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.49%, and is 7.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.49% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $7.82B and $9.99B in sales. and $9.99B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.98% and -27.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $2.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

813 institutions hold shares in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 111.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.07M, and float is at 141.82M with Short Float at 11.35%. Institutions hold 109.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.53 million shares valued at $1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.23% of the HSIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD with 14.91 million shares valued at $994.65 million to account for 10.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.17 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $745.01 million, while Generation Investment Management LLP holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 10.31 million with a market value of $688.08 million.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LASKAWY PHILIP A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LASKAWY PHILIP A sold 4,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $56.12 per share for a total of $254382.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31255.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that BRESLAWSKI JAMES P (Vice Chairman, President) sold a total of 5,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $60.07 per share for $302513.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 253610.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, BRESLAWSKI JAMES P (Vice Chairman, President) disposed off 6,636 shares at an average price of $61.32 for $406920.0. The insider now directly holds 258,646 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 10.01% up over the past 12 months. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is 5.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.81% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.71.