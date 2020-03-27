The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), EPR Properties (EPR)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) shares are -13.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.84% or $4.72 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.10% and -5.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the A stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $73.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.92. The forecasts give the Agilent Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.28% or 1.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.39, up 6.80% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.78 and $0.87. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 85 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 562,985 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 342,781. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,033 and 26,837 in purchases and sales respectively.

Doak Mark, a Sr. Vice President at the company, sold 2,867 shares worth $235094.0 at $82.00 per share on Mar 02. The Sr. Vice President had earlier sold another 3,494 A shares valued at $292832.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $83.81 per share. Gonsalves Rodney (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,000 shares at $80.02 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $80024.0 while Grau Dominique, (Senior Vice President) sold 9,033 shares on Jan 17 for $812970.0 with each share fetching $90.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), on the other hand, is trading around $26.13 with a market cap of $1.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at EPR Properties over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 186,147 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,633 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 20.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EPR Properties having a total of 555 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.11 million shares worth more than $855.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $702.17 million and represent 12.65% of shares outstanding.