The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares are -52.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.36% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.12% and -35.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Barclays recommended the CNXM stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 29, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CNXM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.43. The forecasts give the CNX Midstream Partners LP stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.29% or 13.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 43.40% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, up 2.70% from $2.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 33,838 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,291. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 33,838 and 4,291 in purchases and sales respectively.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.43 with a market cap of $181.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 391.69M. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 18.31 million shares worth more than $7.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 8.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.56 million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.