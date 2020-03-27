The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Groupon Inc. (GRPN), SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are -57.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.11% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +112.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.72% down YTD and -56.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 80.63% and -27.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Goldman recommended the GRPN stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 17, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GRPN stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.94. The forecasts give the Groupon Inc. stock a price target range of $2.90 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.83% or 11.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -53.30% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, down -30.90% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,305,339 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,933,344. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,655,099 and 688,353 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams Rich, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 100,050 shares worth $100050.0 at $1.00 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 GRPN shares valued at $42500.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $0.85 per share. BARRIS PETER J (Director) sold 210,124 shares at $2.34 per share on Dec 26 for a total of $490955.0 while LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, (Director) sold 750,000 shares on Dec 12 for $2.06 million with each share fetching $2.74.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), on the other hand, is trading around $4.85 with a market cap of $1.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SDC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -69.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $521.53 million. This represented a -189.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $180.19 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.01 billion from $555.19 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$258.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at SmileDirectClub Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 20,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.14M shares after the latest sales, with -4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 76.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SmileDirectClub Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 26.9 million shares worth more than $235.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 25.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.4 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.