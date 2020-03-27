The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares are -45.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.24% or $0.83 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.30% and -36.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the IVZ stock is a Underweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on January 03, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IVZ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.21. The forecasts give the Invesco Ltd. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.37% or -40.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.60% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.3, up 9.80% from $2.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,778,813 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 995,513. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 996,506 and 296,501 in purchases and sales respectively.

WAGONER G RICHARD JR, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $207120.0 at $20.71 per share on Jun 07. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 2,222,222 IVZ shares valued at $10.0 million on Jun 10. The shares were bought at $4.50 per share. CANION ROD (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $19.84 per share on May 13 for a total of $198400.0 while Johnson Ben F. III, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on May 02 for $213700.0 with each share fetching $21.37.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), on the other hand, is trading around $20.72 with a market cap of $9.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Citizens Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 417,770 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 28.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 425.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. having a total of 965 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.31 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 40.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.