The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: PPL Corporation (PPL), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) shares are -31.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.98% or $2.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.02% down YTD and -30.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.27% and -25.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, Macquarie recommended the PPL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PPL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.41. The forecasts give the PPL Corporation stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.32% or 11.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.50% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 5.30% from $2.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,386,493 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,179,096. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 359,521 and 148,342 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPENCE WILLIAM H, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 388,968 shares worth $13.42 million at $34.50 per share on Dec 04. The President of a PPL Subsidiary had earlier sold another 10,872 PPL shares valued at $387478.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $35.64 per share. Sorgi Vincent (President and COO) sold 13,696 shares at $34.04 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $466267.0 while SPENCE WILLIAM H, (Chairman and CEO) sold 253,009 shares on Nov 01 for $8.48 million with each share fetching $33.51.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.32 with a market cap of $43.27M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 94.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ONTX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$5.1 million. This represented a 8192.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $63000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.75 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.94 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.0 million from $8.58 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.47 million, significantly higher than the -$17.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 961,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 436.29k shares after the latest sales, with -156.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.30% with a share float percentage of 134.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Onconova Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.