These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: B2Gold Corp. (BTG), Medtronic plc (MDT)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) shares are -11.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.47% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.55% and -23.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 24, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the BTG stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on December 05, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the BTG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the B2Gold Corp. stock a price target range of $5.59 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.01. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.49% or 11.47%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, down -0.00% from $0.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.21 for the next year.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), on the other hand, is trading around $91.94 with a market cap of $123.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Medtronic plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 407,207 shares. Insider sales totaled 404,134 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 791.28k shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 1.34B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medtronic plc having a total of 2,438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.62 million shares worth more than $13.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 109.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.43 billion and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.