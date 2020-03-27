These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), Citigroup Inc. (C)

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares are -64.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.60% or $2.27 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 78.20% and -46.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Goldman recommended the CCL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $17.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.74. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.31.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -18.50% in the current quarter to -$0.2, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.44, down -8.70% from $4.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $2.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 474,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 200,225. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 326,748 and 154,185 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $930000.0 at $46.50 per share on Jul 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 CCL shares valued at $204151.0 on Oct 03. The shares were sold at $40.83 per share. DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) bought 13,300 shares at $45.12 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $600096.0 while DONALD ARNOLD W, (President & CEO) bought 8,750 shares on Jun 25 for $397171.0 with each share fetching $45.39.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), on the other hand, is trading around $46.02 with a market cap of $98.92B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Citigroup Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 81 times and accounting for 579,747 shares. Insider sales totaled 188,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 65.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.08M shares after the latest sales, with 12.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.00% with a share float percentage of 2.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citigroup Inc. having a total of 2,331 institutions that hold shares in the company.