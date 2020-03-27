These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU), Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are -37.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.17% or $0.65 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.45% and -19.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IMMU stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 27, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $13.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.45. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.98.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.70% in the current quarter to -$0.46, up from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.65, up 19,116.90% from -$1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.54 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,943,874 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BALL BRYAN, a Chief Quality Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $70897.0 at $14.18 per share on Oct 03. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000,000 IMMU shares valued at $35.0 million on Dec 05. The shares were bought at $17.50 per share. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC (Director) bought 500,000 shares at $14.10 per share on Oct 03 for a total of $7.05 million while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, (Director) bought 1,000,000 shares on Oct 02 for $13.23 million with each share fetching $13.23.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.46 with a market cap of $48.30M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.70% with a share float percentage of 26.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 667752.0 shares worth more than $801302.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, CVI Holdings, LLC held 2.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 362057.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $434468.0 and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.