These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares are -15.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.65% or $7.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.51% and -19.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the IBM stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 03, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IBM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $112.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.61. The forecasts give the International Business Machines Corporation stock a price target range of $173.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $107.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.75% or -5.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.60% in the current quarter to $1.88, down from the $2.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.2, up 1.30% from $12.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.44 and $3.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $14.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 71 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 122,691. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 160,752 and 75,764 in purchases and sales respectively.

Del Bene Robert F, a VP, Controller at the company, sold 1,175 shares worth $177712.0 at $151.24 per share on Feb 20. The VP, Controller had earlier sold another 1,175 IBM shares valued at $164952.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $140.38 per share. Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) sold 1,175 shares at $150.82 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $177211.0 while Del Bene Robert F, (VP, Controller) sold 1,175 shares on Feb 14 for $178560.0 with each share fetching $151.97.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.55 with a market cap of $493.64M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 334,996 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.88M shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.44% with a share float percentage of 187.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company.