These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Invitae Corporation (NVTA), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares are 1.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.61% or $1.7 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 66.91% and -21.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2019, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the NVTA stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 07, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $16.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.08. The forecasts give the Invitae Corporation stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.94% or 45.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.82, down from the -$0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.24, up 52.30% from -$2.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.11 and -$0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 632,191 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 463,926. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 632,191 and 186,778 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brida Thomas, a General Counsel at the company, sold 9,226 shares worth $108775.0 at $11.79 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 11,056 NVTA shares valued at $130350.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $11.79 per share. George Sean E (President & CEO) sold 11,655 shares at $11.79 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $137412.0 while Nussbaum Robert L, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,684 shares on Mar 16 for $125964.0 with each share fetching $11.79.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), on the other hand, is trading around $1162.92 with a market cap of $786.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1600.04 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $51.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 129 times at Alphabet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 245,685 shares. Insider sales totaled 153,991 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 99 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -69.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 485.09k shares after the latest sales, with 28.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 620.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphabet Inc. having a total of 3,265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.23 million shares worth more than $26.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.1 billion and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.