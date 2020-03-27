This Could Be A Brutal Week For Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) shares are -33.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.65% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.98% and -19.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the AEM stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AEM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.85. The forecasts give the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock a price target range of $67.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.4% or 10.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.31, up 19.60% from $0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.75 for the next year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.61 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.66 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.05% with a share float percentage of 184.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pretium Resources Inc. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.27 million shares worth more than $236.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.81 million and represent 7.36% of shares outstanding.