This Could Be A Brutal Week For Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares are 3.73% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.83% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 34.60% and -16.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 07, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the CPRX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on September 21, 2018. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.64% or 44.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.44, up 37.90% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 350,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

INGENITO GARY, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $466000.0 at $4.66 per share on Nov 27. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 150,000 CPRX shares valued at $723150.0 on Dec 05. The shares were sold at $4.82 per share. INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical Officer) sold 100,000 shares at $4.50 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $449800.0 while O’Keeffe Charles B, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Oct 11 for $46950.0 with each share fetching $4.70.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), on the other hand, is trading around $21.50 with a market cap of $6.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $216.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 35.89 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 22.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 19.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $681.99 million and represent 12.30% of shares outstanding.