This Could Be A Brutal Week For Discover Financial Services (DFS), Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares are -50.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.38% or $4.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 47.23% and -39.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the DFS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $41.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.84. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.1.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.40% in the current quarter to $2.17, up from the $2.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.77, up 4.70% from $9.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.6 and $2.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 367,919 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 189,269. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 256,376 and 85,685 in purchases and sales respectively.

Greene John, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 3,377 shares worth $249343.0 at $73.84 per share on Jan 27. The EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking had earlier bought another 3,000 DFS shares valued at $221206.0 on Jan 27. The shares were bought at $73.74 per share. Walcott Wanjiku Juanita (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC) bought 3,400 shares at $73.95 per share on Jan 27 for a total of $251430.0 while HOCHSCHILD ROGER C, (CEO and President) bought 15,000 shares on Jan 27 for $1.11 million with each share fetching $74.12.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), on the other hand, is trading around $8.87 with a market cap of $3.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Flex Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 6,863 shares. Insider sales totaled 427,728 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.26M shares after the latest sales, with -15.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flex Ltd. having a total of 483 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 76.76 million shares worth more than $968.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 15.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 33.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $428.45 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.