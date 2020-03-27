This Could Be A Brutal Week For Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares are 21.07% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.86% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 22.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.68% and 153.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2016, Noble Financial recommended the HTBX stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 20, 2016. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the HTBX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Heat Biologics Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.4% or 71.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.51, down -46.50% from -$0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,300,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,300,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.68 with a market cap of $935.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.90% with a share float percentage of 108.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company.