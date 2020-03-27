This Could Be A Brutal Week For TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are -46.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.57% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.56% and -27.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the TXMD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Guggenheim had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the TXMD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.25. The forecasts give the TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.94% or 35.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.65, up 95.60% from -$0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and -$0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 759,949 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 300,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 300,000 and 300,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Milligan John C.K. IV, a President/Secretary at the company, bought 72,000 shares worth $198000.0 at $2.75 per share on Oct 25. The Chief Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 300,000 TXMD shares valued at $676920.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $2.26 per share. Bernick Brian (Director) bought 36,000 shares at $2.75 per share on Oct 25 for a total of $99000.0 while Milligan John C.K. IV, (President/Secretary) bought 72,000 shares on Oct 25 for $198000.0 with each share fetching $2.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), on the other hand, is trading around $18.05 with a market cap of $1.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 2,048,936 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,073,764 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.48M shares after the latest sales, with 115.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.70% with a share float percentage of 63.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.32 million shares worth more than $310.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.56 million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.