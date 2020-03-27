Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), Aptiv PLC (APTV)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares are -76.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.42% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -75.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.86% and -65.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the GIII stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 24, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GIII stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.86. The forecasts give the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.26% or 0.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to -$0.49, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.29, down -13.70% from $3.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.1 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 137,702 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 399,938. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,000 and 108,293 in purchases and sales respectively.

BROSIG THOMAS, a Director at the company, bought 8,000 shares worth $48480.0 at $6.06 per share on Mar 23. The CEO had earlier bought another 20,200 GIII shares valued at $132108.0 on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $6.54 per share. VAN BOKHORST WILLEM (Director) sold 4,753 shares at $32.81 per share on Jan 07 for a total of $155946.0 while GOLDFARB MORRIS, (CEO) bought 40,000 shares on Jul 11 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $26.47.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), on the other hand, is trading around $55.28 with a market cap of $11.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Aptiv PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 367,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 171,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with 45.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptiv PLC having a total of 939 institutions that hold shares in the company.